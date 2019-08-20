Griffon Corporation (GFF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2019

Griffon Corporation ( GFF ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 21, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.072 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 19, 2019. Shareholders who purchased GFF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that GFF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.14, the dividend yield is 1.59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GFF was $18.14, representing a -8.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.86 and a 87.98% increase over the 52 week low of $9.65.

GFF is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Acuity Brands, Inc. ( AYI ) and AZZ Inc. ( AZZ ). GFF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.45. Zacks Investment Research reports GFF's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 39.47%, compared to an industry average of 6.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GFF Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to GFF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GFF as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P Smallcap 600 Pure Value ETF ( RZV ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RZV with an decrease of -10.77% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of GFF at 1.82%.