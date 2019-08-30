Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 03, 2019

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( GHL ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 03, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 18, 2019. Shareholders who purchased GHL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that GHL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.91, the dividend yield is 1.44%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GHL was $13.91, representing a -55.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $31.08 and a 9.96% increase over the 52 week low of $12.65.

GHL is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as CME Group Inc. ( CME ) and Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. ( GS ). GHL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.29.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GHL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.