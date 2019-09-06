Greene King sales improve ahead of proposed takeover

Shutterstock photo





Sept 6 (Reuters) - Greene King Plc said on Friday comparable sales at its pubs rose 1.5% over the last seven weeks, as it prepared for a proposed 4.6 billion pound ($5.68 billion) takeover by a company founded by Hong Kong's richest man Li Ka-Shing.

Last month, the brewer of Old Speckled Hen and Abbot Ale agreed to the bid from Hong Kong-listed CK Asset , which said it was seeking to increase its UK presence even as Brexit concerns loom large.

However, Greene King said total comparable sales for Pub Company - through which it manages its chain of about 2,730 pubs, restaurants and hotels - were down 1.8% for the 18 weeks ended Sept. 1, reflecting the tough comparatives of last year's successful Fifa World Cup and good weather.

The proposed takeover comes at a time when Greene King's rivals JD Wetherspoon , Mitchells & Butlers and Marston's are struggling with a rise in minimum wage and higher costs.

Greene King's investors will vote on the takeover bid later on Friday.

Comparable net income at its Pub Partners unit was down 4.2% for the first 16 weeks of its financial year, while total beer volumes were down 6.5% for the first 18 weeks at Brewing & Brands.

($1 = 0.8104 pounds)