Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (GCBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. ( GCBC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased GCBC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $26.51, the dividend yield is 1.66%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GCBC was $26.51, representing a -24.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $35 and a 1.22% increase over the 52 week low of $26.19.

GCBC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as New York Community Bancorp, Inc. ( NYCB ) and Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. ( BHLB ). GCBC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.05.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GCBC Dividend History page.