Greenbrier (GBX) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 6.4%

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. GBX was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 6% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of $27.05-$29.39 in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase yesterday.





The company has seen no changes when it comes to estimate revision over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.Greenbrier currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) Price

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) price | Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) Quote

Investors interested in the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry may consider a better-ranked stock like Fly Leasing Limited FLY , which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .



Is GBX going up? Or down? Predict to see what others think: Up or Down

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!



It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.



Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.



Click here for the 6 trades >>