Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 17, 2019

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. ( GBX ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 17, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 08, 2019. Shareholders who purchased GBX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that GBX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $28.72, the dividend yield is 3.48%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GBX was $28.72, representing a -55.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $64.87 and a 7.36% increase over the 52 week low of $26.75.

GBX is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Union Pacific Corporation ( UNP ) and Canadian National Railway Company ( CNI ). GBX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.02. Zacks Investment Research reports GBX's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -25.24%, compared to an industry average of 8.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GBX Dividend History page.