Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 01, 2019

Green Plains Partners LP ( GPP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 01, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.475 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 09, 2019. Shareholders who purchased GPP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that GPP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.39, the dividend yield is 13.2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GPP was $14.39, representing a -13.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.68 and a 8.2% increase over the 52 week low of $13.30.

GPP is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc ( LIN ) and DuPont de Nemours, Inc. ( DD ). GPP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.8. Zacks Investment Research reports GPP's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -7.86%, compared to an industry average of 3.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GPP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.