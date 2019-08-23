Green fears could keep UK high-speed rail on track

Shutterstock photo





By Ed Cropley

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist.)

LONDON, Aug 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Britain's bullet train is in danger of missing its target. A possible 29 billion pound cost overrun for the Japanese-style high-speed rail link between London and the north eats into forecast economic benefits. Yet government inertia and, especially, climate change risks, point to the project staying on track.

That argument has since gone badly off the rails. The initial 56 billion pounds earmarked for HS2 may actually end up as high as 85 billion pounds, according to the Financial Times. This puts a train-sized hole in the projections for an HS2 economic windfall. Assuming the FT's worst-case scenario comes to pass, the railway's net costs, in 2011 money, will rise from 31.5 billion pounds to 60.5 billion pounds. Annoyingly for the government, expected benefits will remain static at 71 billion pounds.

This reduces HS2's benefit-cost ratio from a lofty 2.3 times to just 1.2 times, towards the lower end of the 1-1.5 range that the government defines as ‘low value for money'. On that basis, there's a case for simply swallowing the 7.4 billion pounds already spent and throwing the rest of the budgeted cash directly at under-invested bits of northern England.

Yet this misses a big green point. In its initial assessment a decade ago, the government attributed minimal value to the positive impact on carbon emissions from HS2's electric trains taking petrol-burning cars off the roads or reducing demand for flights. Since then, Britain has committed to become carbon-neutral by 2050, and a third of its electricity comes from renewables like wind. While HS2 is hardly a vote-winner, 85% of UK adults are worried about climate change, an Ipso MORI study this week showed.

Green zeal or not, an extra 29 billion pounds of public spending is still equal to a fifth of the UK health budget. But with some up-to-date climate costs factored in, HS2 might yet look like a reasonably worthwhile ride.

- Britain launched a review on Aug. 21 of High Speed 2, a proposed rail line connecting London and northern England that was initially forecast to cost 56 billion pounds.

- HS2, which is scheduled to carry its first passengers in late 2026, may exceed initial cost estimates by nearly 30 billion pounds, according to a July 19 report in the Financial Times.

- The review, a pre-election promise made by new Prime Minister Boris Johnson, is due to determine in the autumn whether or not the government should proceed with HS2.

