Quantcast

Greek central bank governor says he will recommend full lifting of capital controls

By Reuters

Reuters


July 12 (Reuters) - The Bank of Greece will recommend capital controls in the country be fully lifted the soonest possible, central bank governor Yannis Stournaras said on Friday.

Greece imposed capital controls in June 2015 to stem a cash flight from banks as the country teetered on the verge of a financial meltdown during crisis talks with lenders.

"We consider they are no longer of use," Stournaras told journalists after meeting new Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday.

Restrictions, which started with a limit on cash withdrawals at 60 euros a day, have been gradually eased since then. The cap on cash withdrawals was fully lifted in Oct. 2018, but limits on money transfers abroad still remain.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Economy , Banking and Loans


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar