ATHENS, July 16 (Reuters) - Pricing indications on Greece's new seven-year bond tightened by 10 basis points to around 2.0%, according to IFR, Refinitiv's capital markets news service.

Greece opened books on Tuesday for new seven-year paper, its third issue since it emerged from international bailouts last year.

Indications of interest had reached more than 10.5 billion euros, IFR said.