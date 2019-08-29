Quantcast

Greece's Alpha Bank grows Q2 profit on higher fee and commissions

By Reuters

Reuters


ATHENS, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Alpha Bank grew its net earnings in the second quarter on the back of higher fees and trading income, Greece's fourth-largest lender by assets said on Thursday.

Alpha, 11 percent owned by the country's bank rescue fund HFSF, reported a net profit from continuing operations of 59.4 million euros ($66.20 million) after net earnings of 27.5 million euros in the first quarter.

The bank's non-performing loans ratio dropped to 32.7% of its book from 33% at the end of March. Provisions for bad debt edged higher to 246 million euros from 243 million euros in January-to-March.

