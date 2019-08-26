Greece to fully lift capital controls imposed during bailout chaos

Reuters





By George Georgiopoulos

ATHENS, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Greece is fully lifting its remaining capital controls, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Monday, in a move signalling the economy's continuing return to stability after the tumult of three international bailouts since 2010.

"From today, capital controls are a thing of the past," Mitsotakis told lawmakers in parliament.

At the time, the European Central Bank decided to pull the plug on emergency funding to Greek lenders, forcing a three week shutdown of banks and a 60 euro per day cap on cash machine withdrawals.

The restrictions have been gradually eased since then. The cap on cash withdrawals was fully lifted in October 2018. But limits on money transfers abroad still remained.

Restoring the free movement of capital will help to strengthen trust, attract investment and open the way for a further upgrade of the Greek economy's credit ratings. Greece is still rated in the sub-investment category by ratings agencies.

"It marks a return to normality and growing confidence," Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras told Reuters.

Mitsotakis' new conservative government elected last month has been keen to move swiftly to reassure markets that it intends to adopt business-friendly policies to attract investment, key to boost Greece's economic recovery.

Finance Minister Christos Staikouras told lawmakers he would submit legislation to fully lift the restrictions effective Sept. 1.

"Today a destabilising factor, an instability factor for the banking system is lifted," he said.

Greece emerged from its third and last bailout in August last year and has been restoring its access to international bond markets. Private-sector deposits have also been slowly returning to its banking system.

In June, the country's central banker had told Reuters that Greece was on its way to fully lifting remaining restrictions on capital transfers this year.