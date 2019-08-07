Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (GWB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 08, 2019

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. ( GWB ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 08, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 23, 2019. Shareholders who purchased GWB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 20% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $30.53, the dividend yield is 3.93%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GWB was $30.53, representing a -31.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $44.60 and a 3.42% increase over the 52 week low of $29.52.

GWB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). GWB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.76. Zacks Investment Research reports GWB's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -.34%, compared to an industry average of 7.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GWB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.