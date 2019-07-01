Quantcast

Great-West Lifeco's Preferred Shares, Series H Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

In trading on Monday, shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series H (TSX: GWO-PRH.TO ) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.2125), with shares changing hands as low as $22.04 on the day. As of last close, GWO.PRH was trading at a 11.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative , meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of GWO.PRH shares, versus GWO:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for GWO.PRH, showing historical dividend payments on Great-West Lifeco Inc's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series H:

GWO.PRH+Dividend+History+Chart

In Monday trading, Great-West Lifeco Inc's Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series H (TSX: GWO-PRH.TO ) is currently up about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: GWO.TO ) are up about 0.3%.

