Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 28, 2019

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. ( GSBC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 28, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.32 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased GSBC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 14.29% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $58.38, the dividend yield is 2.19%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GSBC was $58.38, representing a -5.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $61.65 and a 34.82% increase over the 52 week low of $43.30.

GSBC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). GSBC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.98. Zacks Investment Research reports GSBC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -2.97%, compared to an industry average of 3.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GSBC Dividend History page.