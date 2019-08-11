Quantcast

Great Pacific offers to take Canfor Corp private at C$16 a share

By Reuters

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Great Pacific Capital Corp has offered to take private Canadian integrated forest products company Canfor Corp at C$16 per share, or about C$2 billion ($1.51 billion) overall, payable in cash, it said on Sunday.

Great Pacific, which already owns about 51% of Canfor's shares, said it has proposed that the offer is structured by way of a "court-supervised statutory plan of arrangement."

The statement added that there is no binding agreement in place and that there is no certainty that a deal will be agreed upon.

The integrated forest products company said its board has formed a special committee of independent directors to review the offer after which it may issue a further response.

($1 = 1.3224 Canadian dollars)





