Great Ajax Corp. (AJX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 16, 2019

Great Ajax Corp. ( AJX ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.32 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased AJX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that AJX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.49, the dividend yield is 8.83%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AJX was $14.49, representing a -2.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.84 and a 25.35% increase over the 52 week low of $11.56.

AJX is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). AJX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.6. Zacks Investment Research reports AJX's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 8.9%, compared to an industry average of -8.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AJX Dividend History page.