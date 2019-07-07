Quantcast

Gray Television well placed for U.S. election ad deluge -Barron's

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


NEW YORK, July 7 (Reuters) - Broadcasting company Gray Television Inc is well placed to profit from an anticipated deluge of political advertising ahead of U.S. elections in 2020, according to Barron's.

The U.S. financial newspaper said good ratings in its local TV markets would be attractive to congressional, senatorial, gubernatorial and presidential campaigns looking to place adverts.

"For investors, that potential pickup in revenue and a discounted stock price make for a winning ticket," Barron's wrote.

A representative for Gray Television did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Barron's report.





This article appears in: Fundamental Analysis , World Markets , Economy , Technology , US Markets , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: GTN


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar