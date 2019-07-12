Gray Television (GTN) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Gray Television Inc (Symbol: GTN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.52, changing hands as high as $18.68 per share. Gray Television Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GTN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, GTN's low point in its 52 week range is $13.75 per share, with $25.3099 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $18.62.
