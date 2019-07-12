GRAPHIC-Japan's polarised stock market leaves few options for investors

Shutterstock photo





By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, July 12 (Reuters) - The gap in valuations of Japaneseshares is at its widest since the dot-com crisis two decades agoand will likely stay that way until global trade tensions ease,analysts say.

The Nikkei share average .N225 has been stuck in a narrowtrading range for months but, behind the lull in activity, amajor polarisation is taking place, analysts say.

"On average, Japanese share valuations are fairly cheap, butwhen you are stock-picking, many of the shares you would likeare already quite expensive," said Hiroyuki Ueno, seniorstrategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management.

"On the other hand, you have cheap shares but few investorswill buy because they keep getting cheaper," he added.

A handful of stocks viewed as immune to the U.S.-China tradewar and other trade disputes are very expensive.

As their share prices have soared, so has the pricebook-value ratio (PBR), a key metric used by investors. A higherratio indicates the stock is potentially overvalued.

These stocks include cosmetics firm Shiseido4911.T with aPBR of 7.3, and drugmaker Chugai Pharmaceuticals4519.T at5.2. Recruit Holdings6098.T , which matches companies withpotential employees, is among the services firms doing well in asluggish economy. It has a PBR of 6.1.

Meanwhile, big banks and automakers, the traditional face of corporate Japan, have seen their PBRs fall, in some cases wellbelow 1.0. That indicates the market believes the stock is notworth the total net assets of the company.

Honda Motor Co.7267.T and Nissan Motor Co.7201.T haveseen their ratios fall to about 0.6, while Toyota Motor Corp.7203.T is trading at 1.0, near its record low.

The autos sector .ITEQP.T is trading at a PBR of 0.8 asinvestors worry about the impact of trade wars and game-changingtechnologies such as electric cars and automated driving.

The ratios for banks are even lower due to negative interestrates and fintech firms challenging traditional banking.

The top three banking groups -- Mitsubishi UFJ 8028.T ,Sumitomo Mitsui8316.T and Mizuho 8411.T -- are buriedbetween 0.4 and 0.5, with banks as a whole .IBNKS.T trading ata record low PBR of about 0.4.

While stock markets always have winners and losers, the gapbetween them has reached historic levels, said Masahiro Suzuki,senior quants analyst at Daiwa Securities.

The coefficient of variation, a measure of the relativedispersion of PBRs, shows the gap among listed firms on theTokyo Stock Exchange's main board is at its widest point inalmost two decades, he said.

The PBR for Tokyo's main Topix index .TOPX is about 1.2,above a record low of 0.9 in 2012 but still relatively lowcompared to international peers.

With few attractive investment opportunities, investors havestayed away from the Tokyo market this year.

Foreign and domestic investors have been net sellers ofstocks so far this year, according to stock exchange data.

The few buyers are companies buying back their shares andthe Bank of Japan, which plans to buy about 6 trillion yen ofshares a year as part of a stimulus programme. Outperformingstocks are fuelled by the BOJ's massive purchases of ETFs whichhas reduced the share floats of popular companies, traders say.

The polarised conditions are expected to linger as long asthe U.S.-China trade war is unresolved.

"The pre-requisite for Japanese stocks to rise as a whole isto have the U.S. and China getting along with each other," saidPictet strategist Takatoshi Itoshima.

Daiwa'sSuzuki said he expects U.S.-China trade relations toimprove later this year, which would lead to a narrowing of thevalue gap as bargain hunters buy cheap "value" shares.

The polarisation in stocks also reflects structural changes, such as digitisation and the emergence of new business models,in global industries, said Masayuki Kubota, chief strategist atRakuten Securities.

"When the economy is going through structural changes, thestock market tends to get polarised," he said.

"In 2000, people thought the internet will changeeverything. That was a bit premature, but now it is becoming areality," he added.

