Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Graphic Packaging Holding Company ( GPK ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.075 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 05, 2019. Shareholders who purchased GPK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that GPK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.81, the dividend yield is 2.17%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GPK was $13.81, representing a -11.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.58 and a 37.55% increase over the 52 week low of $10.04.

GPK is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Kimberly-Clark Corporation ( KMB ) and Ball Corporation ( BLL ). GPK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.86. Zacks Investment Research reports GPK's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 6.35%, compared to an industry average of %.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates,