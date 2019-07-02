Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. ( GPMT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 03, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.42 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 19, 2019. Shareholders who purchased GPMT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that GPMT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.29, the dividend yield is 8.71%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GPMT was $19.29, representing a -2.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.69 and a 10.54% increase over the 52 week low of $17.45.

GPMT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). GPMT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.42. Zacks Investment Research reports GPMT's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 6.34%, compared to an industry average of -6.3%.

Interested in gaining exposure to GPMT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GPMT as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II ( XSHD )

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF ( XSLV ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XSLV with an increase of 2.69% over the last 100 days. XSHD has the highest percent weighting of GPMT at 3.05%.