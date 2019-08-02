Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: GPMT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.88, changing hands as low as $18.80 per share. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GPMT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, GPMT's low point in its 52 week range is $17.45 per share, with $19.69 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $18.84.
