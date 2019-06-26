Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Granite Construction Incorporated ( GVA ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased GVA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 25th quarter that GVA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $45.28, the dividend yield is 1.15%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GVA was $45.28, representing a -23.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $58.93 and a 17.46% increase over the 52 week low of $38.55.

GVA is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Lockheed Martin Corporation ( LMT ) and Transdigm Group Incorporated ( TDG ). GVA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.37. Zacks Investment Research reports GVA's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 20.8%, compared to an industry average of 15.6%.

