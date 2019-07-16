Graham Holdings Company (GHC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 17, 2019

Graham Holdings Company ( GHC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 17, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $1.39 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 08, 2019. Shareholders who purchased GHC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that GHC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $736.86, the dividend yield is .75%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GHC was $736.86, representing a -2.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $752.74 and a 37.12% increase over the 52 week low of $537.40.

GHC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Johnson Controls International plc ( JCI ) and TAL Education Group ( TAL ). GHC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $57.78.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GHC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GHC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GHC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF ( XMLV )

VictoryShares USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum ETF ( USVM ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XMLV with an increase of 5.1% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of GHC at 1.45%.