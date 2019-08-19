Graham Corporation (GHM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 20, 2019

Graham Corporation ( GHM ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 20, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 04, 2019. Shareholders who purchased GHM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $19.48, the dividend yield is 2.26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GHM was $19.48, representing a -32.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.98 and a 4.62% increase over the 52 week low of $18.62.

GHM is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc ( TMO ) and Danaher Corporation ( DHR ). GHM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.25. Zacks Investment Research reports GHM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 54.9%, compared to an industry average of 9.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GHM Dividend History page.