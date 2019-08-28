GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

GrafTech International Ltd. ( EAF ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.085 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased EAF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that EAF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.36, the dividend yield is 2.99%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EAF was $11.36, representing a -44.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.31 and a 18.33% increase over the 52 week low of $9.60.

EAF is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc ( TMO ) and Danaher Corporation ( DHR ). EAF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.82. Zacks Investment Research reports EAF's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -6.97%, compared to an industry average of -2.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EAF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EAF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EAF as a top-10 holding:

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund ( EZM ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EZM with an decrease of -8.42% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EAF at 0.58%.