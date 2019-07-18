Graco Inc. (GGG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 19, 2019

Graco Inc. ( GGG ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 19, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 07, 2019. Shareholders who purchased GGG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that GGG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $50.04, the dividend yield is 1.28%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GGG was $50.04, representing a -7.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $53.91 and a 33.94% increase over the 52 week low of $37.36.

GGG is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Xylem Inc. ( XYL ) and IDEX Corporation ( IEX ). GGG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.99. Zacks Investment Research reports GGG's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 6.23%, compared to an industry average of 8.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GGG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GGG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GGG as a top-10 holding:

O'Shares FTSE Russell Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF ( OUSM ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is OUSM with an increase of 1.47% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of GGG at 1.51%.