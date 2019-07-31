Grab This Deal Even Lower Than CEO Ghasemi Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on July 26, Air Products & Chemicals Inc's CEO, Seifi Ghasemi, invested $4,543,200.00 into 20,000 shares of APD, for a cost per share of $227.16. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Wednesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Air Products & Chemicals Inc (Symbol: APD) and achieve a cost basis even cheaper than Ghasemi, with shares changing hands as low as $226.88 per share. Air Products & Chemicals Inc shares are currently trading down about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of APD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, APD's low point in its 52 week range is $148.44 per share, with $232.4671 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $226.37. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which APD insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 07/26/2019 Seifi Ghasemi Chairman, Pres. and CEO 20,000 $227.16 $4,543,200.00

The current annualized dividend paid by Air Products & Chemicals Inc is $4.64/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend has an upcoming ex-date of 09/30/2019. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for APD, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 2.0% annualized yield is likely to continue.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend bargains you can buy cheaper than insiders »