Grab This Bargain Even Cheaper Than Director Reeder Did

By BNK Invest,

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on April 30, Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc's Director, Joe Reeder, invested $29,972.19 into 867 shares of SASR, for a cost per share of $34.57. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Monday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (Symbol: SASR) and achieve a cost basis even cheaper than Reeder, with shares changing hands as low as $34.52 per share. It should be noted that Reeder has collected $0.30/share in dividends since the time of their purchase, so they are currently up 0.7% on their purchase from a total return basis. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SASR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc Chart

Looking at the chart above, SASR's low point in its 52 week range is $29.83 per share, with $40.56 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $34.55. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which SASR insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

PurchasedInsiderTitleSharesPrice/ShareValue
03/11/2019Mark C. MichaelDirector370$33.30$12,322.52
04/30/2019Joe ReederDirector867$34.57$29,972.19

The current annualized dividend paid by Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc is $1.2/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend has an upcoming ex-date of 08/13/2019. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for SASR, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 3.4% annualized yield is likely to continue.

SASR+Dividend+History+Chart

