Grab This Bargain Even Cheaper Than Director Afleck-graves Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on August 23, 1st Source Corp's Director, John Afleck-graves, invested $88,679.00 into 2,000 shares of SRCE, for a cost per share of $44.34. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Wednesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of 1st Source Corp (Symbol: SRCE) and achieve a cost basis 4.3% cheaper than Afleck-graves, with shares changing hands as low as $42.43 per share. 1st Source Corp shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SRCE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SRCE's low point in its 52 week range is $38.44 per share, with $56.75 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $42.63. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which SRCE insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/23/2019 John Afleck-graves Director 2,000 $44.34 $88,679.00

The current annualized dividend paid by 1st Source Corp is $1.08/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 08/02/2019. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for SRCE, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 2.5% annualized yield is likely to continue.

