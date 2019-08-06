Grab These 4 Thrivent Mutual Funds Today

Being part of Thrivent Financial, Thrivent Mutual Funds had $17.2 billion worth of assets under management as of Dec 31, 2018. It has invested in 24 mutual funds across a wide range of categories including equity, income plus, asset allocation and fixed income funds. Also, it serves more than two million customers and has more than 100 investment professionals. Thrivent Mutual Funds aims to offer simple and smart investing options and has a strong competitive record.

Below we share with you four top-ranked Thrivent mutual funds.

Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund TSCSX aims to provide competitive returns through favorable stock selection and monitoring risk at the same time. The fund invests the majority of its assets in a combination of both small-capitalization growth as well as small-capitalization value stocks. TSCSX has three-year annualized returns of 16.2%.

As of May 2019, TSCSX held 100 issues with 2.12% of its assets invested in Dolby Laboratories Inc.

Thrivent Mid Cap Stock Fund AASCX aims for consistent and competitive returns on investment through favorable stock selection as well as taking into consideration the inherent risk involved. The fund invests the majority of its assets in mid-sized growth as well as value stocks. AASCX has three-year annualized returns of 14.3%.

AASCX has an expense ratio of 1.06% compared with the category average of 1.07%.

Thrivent High Yield Fund LBHIX invests the majority of its assets in corporate bonds rated either "below investment-grade" or in those that are unrated. The fund invests in high-yield, high-risk bonds, notes, debentures and other debt obligations, or preferred stocks. LBHIX has three-year annualized returns of 6.5%.

As of May 2019, LBHIX held 288 issues with 1.03% of its assets invested in Sprint Corporation 7.62%.

Thrivent Moderate Allocation Fund THMAX seeks appreciation of capital in the long run. The fund's long-term target allocation is 57% equity securities and 43% fixed income. The fund is designed specifically for investors with a medium to long-term time horizon and a moderate risk tolerance. THMAX has three-year annualized returns of 8.1%.

David S. Royal is one of the fund managers of THMAX since 2005.

