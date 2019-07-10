Grab These 4 Lord Abbett Mutual Funds Today

Lord Abbett is a renowned global asset manager that seeks to come up with a successful investment performance on behalf of its clients for the long run. The company aims to provide a wide variety of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of its investors. The three key factors that have added to Lord Abbett's success are its independent perspective, smart product design and dedication to active management.

This New Jersey-based company was founded in November 1929 and had around $162.4 billion in assets under management as of Dec31, 2018. The company has about 811 employees and 165 investment professionals dedicated to address clients' needs. Lord Abbett deals in 61 mutual funds investing in not only domestic and global stocks, but also in fixed-income, tax-free income and multi-asset securities.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Lord Abbett mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds .

Lord Abbett Emerging Markets Bond Fund Class F LDMFX aims for high total return. The fund invests the majority of its assets in debt securities that are economically linked to emerging markets. The fund also invests in derivative instruments that provide economic exposure to emerging market securities. The non-diversified fund's manager considers every country an emerging market except for the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and most countries of Western Europe. LDMFX has three-year annualized returns of 5.1%.

As of May 2019, LDMFX held 170 issues with 2.63% of its assets invested in PetroleosMexicanos 5.35%.

Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund Class P LADPX aims for long-term capital growth by investing in an actively managed, diversified portfolio, which includes developing growth companies. The fund mostly invests in equity securities of companies that the portfolio management team believes will have above-average, long-term growth potential. LADPX has three-year annualized returns of 26%.

LADPX has an expense ratio of 1.13% compared with the category average of 1.21%.

Lord Abbett Short Duration Income Fund Class R6 LDLVX aims for high income that is consistent with capital preservation. The fund mostly invests in short-duration debt or fixed-income securities. The fund invests most of its assets in investment grade debt securities. LDLVX has three-year annualized returns of 3.1%.

Robert A. Lee is one of the fund managers of LDLVX since 1998.

Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund Class A LAGWX aims for capital appreciation by investing in an actively managed and diversified portfolio that comprises developing growth companies. In order to achieve its investment objective, the fund invests mostly in equity securities of companies the portfolio management team thinks demonstrate above-average, long-term growth potential. LAGWX has three-year annualized returns of 26.1%.

LAGWX carries an expense ratio of 0.93% compared with the category average of 1.21%.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all Lord Abbett mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds .

