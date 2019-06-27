Grab raises $300 mln from asset manager Invesco to fuel growth

Reuters





SINGAPORE, June 27 (Reuters) - Grab has received an additional $300 million investment from asset manager Invesco Ltd as part of plans by Southeast Asia's biggest ride-hailing company to raise $6.5 billion in total capital this year.

"The additional investment in Grab takes Invesco's overall total to $703 million and re-affirms its belief in Grab's vision and plan for the region," Grab said in a statement on Thursday.

Softbank-backed Grab said in April that it was looking to raise another $2 billion this year to ramp up expansion, weeks after announcing over $4.5 billion of funding in Southeast Asia's largest round of private financing.

Singapore-headquartered Grab, like its regional rival Go-Jek, has been raising billions of dollars to bring ride-hailing, food delivery, e-commerce and banking to a populous region with a growing number of consumers that use smartphones to commute, shop and make payments.