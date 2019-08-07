GPRK Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of GeoPark Ltd (Symbol: GPRK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $16.93, changing hands as low as $16.58 per share. GeoPark Ltd shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GPRK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, GPRK's low point in its 52 week range is $10.89 per share, with $21.14 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $16.95.
