Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, which added 37,600,000 units, or a 9.0% increase week over week.
And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF, which added 2,220,000 units, for a 36.8% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of ONEY, in morning trading today Cummins is down about 0.9%, and Target is lower by about 0.2%.
VIDEO: GOVT, ONEY: Big ETF Inflows