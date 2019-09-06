Quantcast

Govt change in Italy won't impact single broadband network plan - Open Fiber head

By Reuters

CERNOBBIO, Italy, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The arrival of a new government in Italy is not expected to affect plans for broadband integration between phone incumbent Telecom Italia and Open Fiber, the chairman of Open Fiber said on Friday.

"I didn't notice any substantial difference of opinion among the main political forces with regards to telecom infrastructure so I don't think there'll be a change of heart," Franco Bassanini told reporters on the sidelines of the Ambrosetti business forum.

Rome is keen to create a single broadband operator by merging the network of Telecom Italia with that of Open Fiber to avoid duplicating investments.





