Quantcast

GoPro misses profit estimates, shares fall 12%

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 1 (Reuters) - GoPro Inc fell short of Wall Street expectations for second-quarter revenue and profit on Thursday, as it struggled to attract customers for its action cameras, sending shares down 12% in extended trading.

The company's trademark action cameras, which were once a must-have for surfers, sky divers and Instagram travel bloggers, have been facing stiff competition amid rising popularity of pocket-friendly smartphones with improving cameras.

Revenue rose 3% to $292 million, but missed estimates of $302.3 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

GoPro said it was able to cut operating expenses by $5 million in the quarter, which helped gross margins improve to 35% from 29% a year earlier.

The company said it is raising its outlook for the second half of 2019, but didn't divulge details.

Excluding items, the company earned 3 cents per share, below estimates of 4 cents per share.





This article appears in: Politics , Fundamental Analysis , Stocks , Earnings
Referenced Symbols: GPRO


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar