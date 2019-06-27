GoPro (GPRO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, GoPro (GPRO) closed at $5.52, marking a -1.78% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.38% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.73%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the action video camera maker had lost 15.87% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 1.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.19% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GPRO as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. In tha t report , analysts expect GPRO to post earnings of $0.04 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 126.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $301.28 million, up 6.58% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.38 per share and revenue of $1.26 billion. These totals would mark changes of +265.22% and +9.77%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for GPRO should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. GPRO is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, GPRO is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.79. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.9, so we one might conclude that GPRO is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that GPRO has a PEG ratio of 1.48. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Audio Video Production was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.8 at yesterday's closing price.

The Audio Video Production industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.