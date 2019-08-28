Quantcast

Google to move Pixel smartphone production to Vietnam

By Reuters

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc'sGoogle is shifting its Pixel smartphone production to Vietnam from China starting this year as it builds a cheap supply chain in Southeast Asia, the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday.

The move comes as labour costs are rising in China along with added pressure from spiralling tariffs due to the ongoing Sino-U.S. trade tensions.

The U.S. internet giant plans to move most of its American-bound hardware out of China, including the Pixel phones and its smart speaker Google Home, Nikkei (graphic).

Google will shift some production of the Pixel 3A phone to Vietnam before the end of this year, Nikkei reported citing sources.

For its smart speakers, some production is likely to be moved to Thailand but the company's new product development and initial production for its hardware lineup will still be in China, the newspaper said.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the matter, outside regular business hours.





