Google target of new antitrust probe by state attorneys general - Washington Post

Sept 3 (Reuters) - More than half of U.S. state attorneys general are readying an investigation into Alphabet Inc'sGoogle for potential antitrust violations, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

A smaller group of state attorneys general, representing the broader effort, is expected to unveil the investigation on Sept 9, the report added citing three people familiar with the matter

The report said that it is unclear whether some or all of the attorneys general also plan to open additional probe into tech giants like Amazon.com Inc and Facebook Inc .

"We continue to work constructively with regulators, including attorneys general, in answering questions about our business and the dynamic technology sector", Google spokesperson Jose Castaneda said.

