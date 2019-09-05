Google Revamps Movies & TV Show Search on Mobile

Google is rolling out a new way to search for movies and TV shows on mobile devices. Launching in the U.S. first, the new search gives mobile phone users a full-screen experience with personalized recommendations that can be fine-tuned with Tinder-style swiping.

"When you search for things like "good shows to watch" or "what to watch" on mobile, you can tap the start button in the "Top picks for you" carousel to begin rating TV shows and movies," explained Google Search product manager Matt Sheets in a blog post.

Users can also tell Google about the streaming providers they are subscribed to, and then get a personalized list of available results based on their subscriptions. Services included in this list range from Netflix to Amazon Prime to Vudu to Google's own services.

The new search functionality also aims to help with more specific queries that go beyond your typical genre list, explained Sheets. "Even when you're hankering for something specific, like 'horror movies from the 80s' or 'adventure documentaries about climbing,' Search will give you options," he wrote.

More from Variety