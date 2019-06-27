Quantcast

Google Cloud absorbs Alphabet cybersecurity firm Chronicle

By Reuters

Reuters


By Paresh Dave

SAN FRANCISCO, June 27 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc announced on Thursday that its year-old cybersecurity company, Chronicle, would be absorbed by its Google Cloud division because customers have been seeking an integrated offering.

Chronicle Chief Executive Stephen Gillett said in a blog post that the malware analysis and security threat investigation tools his unit was pitching to large corporations were complementary to the security tools offered by Google's cloud computing business.

This article appears in: Stocks , Politics
Referenced Symbols: GOOGL


