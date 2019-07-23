Goodyear (GT) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company GT is slated to report second-quarter 2019 earnings on Jul 26, before the market opens. In the las t report ed quarter, this tire manufacturer witnessed a positive surprise. The company surpassed estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other two occasions, the average beat being 66.3%.





Over the past six months, shares of Goodyear have underperformed the industry it belongs to. The stock lost 31.3% while the industry declined 21%.Let's see, how things are shaping up for this announcement.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Price and EPS Surprise

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company price-eps-surprise | The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Quote

Factors to Consider



The improving industry in the United States and Europe along with rising shares is likely to aid Goodyear's volume and mix growth. This is likely to have a positive influence on the soon-to-be-released quarterly results.



However, deteriorating market conditions in China, high raw-material costs and a reduced price are a few concerns for Goodyear, which are likely to adversely affect second-quarter 2019 performance.



Earnings Whisper



Our proven model does not conclusively predict that Goodyear is likely to beat on earnings this quarter. This is because, a stock needs to have a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) for this to happen. But that is not the case here as you will see below.



Earnings ESP : Goodyear has an Earnings ESP of -22.98% as the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate are pegged at 31 cents and 40 cents, respectively. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter .



Zacks Rank : The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.



Note that we caution against Rank #4 and 5 (Sell-rated) stocks going into the earnings announcement, especially when the company is witnessing negative estimate revisions.



