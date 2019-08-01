Quantcast

Good Economic News Means Bad Market News

By dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM),

Shutterstock photo
Good Economic News Means Bad Market News

(New York)

We are back in the weird world of the 2013-2016 era. Remember the time when weak/moderate economic news was great for stock prices? Welcome back. Investors are hoping that economic data trends flat or just a tiny bit weak, which would cause the Fed to loosen policy. However, if the economy does well, that would lead to tighter monetary conditions, which investors don't favor. Therefore, right now, bad economic news is good for the market, and vice versa.

FINSUM : We have always found these kind of "goldilocks" scenarios rather perverse, but they are the reality nonetheless.

  • stocks
  • economy
  • fed
  • S&P 500
  • goldilocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks


More from FINSUM

Subscribe





Contributor:

FINSUM













Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar