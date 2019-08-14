Golub Capital BDC About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (GBDC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/16/19, Golub Capital BDC Inc (Symbol: GBDC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.32, payable on 9/27/19. As a percentage of GBDC's recent stock price of $18.54, this dividend works out to approximately 1.73%, so look for shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc to trade 1.73% lower - all else being equal - when GBDC shares open for trading on 8/16/19.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GBDC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 6.91% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GBDC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GBDC's low point in its 52 week range is $16.21 per share, with $19.89 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $18.54.

In Wednesday trading, Golub Capital BDC Inc shares are currently down about 0.7% on the day.

