Goldman Warns of Big New Risk to Stocks

(New York)

There is a big new risk to stocks to worry about, says Goldman Sachs. Actually, it is a not a new risk, it is an old one that investors have not been thinking about. The risk? Pay. The bank says that rising pay pressure from workers could hurt companies at all levels and eat into margins. The labor market is incredibly tight, which puts upward pressure on pay and downward pressure on corporate margins. Wage growth is already at its highest rate since 2007, and companies may feel the sting. According to Goldman, "While S&P 500 profit margins are at historical highs, survey data indicates a record level of corporate concern regarding labor costs".

FINSUM : Many analysts have been predicting an earnings recession and this is one of the factors that could exacerbate it.