UPDATE 1-Goldman Sachs says S&P 500 bull-run has legs but cuts earnings outlook



(Adds details from Goldman note)

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs said on Tuesday ithas raised its 2019 target for the U.S. benchmark S&P 500 index .SPX by 3% to 3,100, implying a 24% gain for the year, but haslowered its earnings estimates citing weakness in economicactivity and margin outlook.

The forecast would see Wall Street extend its decade-longbull run into another year and easily breach its intraday recordof 3,027.98 set on Friday as investors bet on a boost from anexpected rate cut from the Federal Reserve this week.

Though Goldman expects markets to finish 2019 with the bestannual performance since 2013, it sees a slowdown in 2019earnings per share growth for S&P 500 companies at just 3%, afar cry from the 23% it recorded last year, when U.S. PresidentDonald Trump's corporate tax cuts fueled gains.

The bank also expects corporate margins to contract by 39basis points in 2019 due to rising input and labour costs and ascompanies face the effect of tit-for-tat tariffs by the UnitedStates and China in a protracted trade war, which increasecosts.

"Most of the change in our earnings estimate is driven byweaker-than-expected economic activity, oil prices, and margins,particularly within semiconductors," Goldman Sachs added.

Their economists however expect a modest rebound in U.S. andglobal economic growth and "idiosyncratic headwinds" withinsemiconductors to abate next year.

For 2020, the bank set a 3,400 point price target for theS&P 500, a 10% rise from its 2019 price target. It expects 2020earnings growth of 6%, well below consensus of 11%.

"Negative EPS revisions typically accelerate after 2Qearnings season as investors and analysts shift their focus tothe following calendar year."

