Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportunities Fund (GMZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 20, 2019

Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportunities Fund ( GMZ ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 20, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 28, 2019. Shareholders who purchased GMZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 15th quarter that GMZ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $7.05, the dividend yield is 11.91%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GMZ was $7.05, representing a -28.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.91 and a 17.5% increase over the 52 week low of $6.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GMZ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.