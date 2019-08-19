Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Renaissance Fund (GER) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 20, 2019

Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Renaissance Fund ( GER ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 20, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 28, 2019. Shareholders who purchased GER prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that GER has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $4.77, the dividend yield is 13.42%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GER was $4.77, representing a -30.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.90 and a 22.99% increase over the 52 week low of $3.88.

The previous trading day's last sale of GER was $4.77, representing a -30.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.90 and a 22.99% increase over the 52 week low of $3.88.

Interested in gaining exposure to GER through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GER as a top-10 holding:

O'Shares FTSE Europe Quality Dividend ETF ( OEUR ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is OEUR with an decrease of -4% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of GER at 2.11%.